Allison Mack Sentenced For Role In NXIVM Sex Cult -- But Is It Enough??

More than 2 years after pleading guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges, the fate of Allison Mack has been determined.

The actress, best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan in Smallville, appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday and was sentenced to only three years in prison for her involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, Vulture reported. Along with jail time, she will also pay a $20,000 fine, must complete 1,000 hours of community service, and have three years of post-release probation.

Related: Armie Hammer’s Ex Claims He Branded Her Like NXIVM

Allison had been one of the highest-ranking members of the group, recruiting and blackmailing women into becoming his sex slaves — and being branded with his and her initials.

The 38-year-old’s sentence is below the recommended guidelines of 14 to 17.5 years in jail, but more than what her defense team actually requested — which was no time behind bars at all. Ahead of the court appearance, Mack’s attorneys suggested probation or home confinement due to her continued cooperation within the investigation and remorse for her actions, stating per CBS News:

“In the last three years, Allison Mack has turned her life around and earnestly dedicated herself to rehabilitation, renunciation of Keith Raniere and those who supported him and making amends. She is now well on her way to once again being a productive member of society. Since being freed from the twisting influence of Raniere, Ms. Mack has re-devoted herself to pursuing a positive and constructive life, centered around the three pillars of family, education, and healing.”

Federal prosecutors also had recommended before that Allison be a given lighter sentencing for assisting in the conviction of the NXIVM founder, Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison. The former TV star provided prosecutors with an audiotape of the 60-year-old talking about branding female cult members that he groomed with his intials, as they said in their filing:

“Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant, detailed and highly corroborated information which assisted the government in its prosecution.”

Following the results, social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the outcome — with many appalled by the lack of accountability within the system. Take a look at the strong reactions (below):

Yes, I am a fan of Smallville, and yes I loved Allison Mack's character on that show (it was one of the best), but yes, I'm not "crushed that she's going to jail" because I'm an adult and I know that real live human actors are NOT the characters they portray. Grow up, people. — Matthew1701 (@Matthew_NCC1701) June 30, 2021

To the victims of Allison Mack and Bill Cosby, I’m so sorry the justice system failed you today. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack got a whopping 3 years for her hand in sex trafficking and Cosby is set free.

Today is clearly not a day for accountability. https://t.co/VOThymGK0S — Kit ???? (@heykit_xo) June 30, 2021

Allison Mack thinking she doesn't deserve jail time … pic.twitter.com/MKQTxrMnGC — General of the Dora Milaje (@c_lewisbrown) June 30, 2021

Not Allison Mack only getting 3 years in jail

A truly dark day for sexual assault victims, just shows how shit the justice system is — mimi (@mimisweetea) June 30, 2021

So bill cosby was set free and Allison Mack only got three years pic.twitter.com/Fep33Mv853 — Ma Hoe Knee, J.D. (@LaughLikeSteph) June 30, 2021

India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM who left the cult in 2018, also issued a statement on Instagram following Allison’s sentencing. She wrote about the “bittersweet” judgment on Wednesday, sharing:

“For one, we’ve seen justice being upheld however complicated and emotional it might be. I am very grateful and proud of everyone who has participated. The reality of our choices (survivors of NXIVM and DOS) born within the group and during the aftermath has said a lot about people’s true nature.”

Oxenberg continued:

“It has not been an easy road nor has recovering and putting my life back together. Since leaving, I’ve wished and prayed over the past couple of years that the truth will shine brighter than lies and that those who have been and continue to be trapped by Keith Raniere’s devastating and dangerous world be free of him both mentally and physically. For some that has happened and for others it hasn’t and that’s out of our control. The only thing I can do is share the truths of what I’ve learned in the hope that it helps others stay safer and become more aware.”

Wow…

What are your thoughts on Allison’s sentencing, Perezcious readers? Did you agree with the court? Did you think it was too lenient? Too harsh?? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]