Rob & Chyna Producer Claims Reality Show Was Never Green Lit For Second Season!

The producer of Rob & Chyna dropped an inneresting revelation in court this week!

If you haven’t been keeping up, Blac Chyna and the KarJenners have been in the midst of a civil trial this week, and a lot has already come out! During the legal proceedings, the 33-year-old has claimed Kris Jenner and the rest of her famous family purposely sabotaged her reality television career following her split from Rob Kardashian.

Her attorney Lynne Ciani even argued in opening statements that the family “set out to have Rob & Chyna canceled” – even though Rob wanted that show to continue. She also claimed they did everything they could to get the series nixed from E! despite a filming schedule for the second season already being in place. Ciani further argued that Kris texted the showrunner to “get [Chyna] off the show” following her altercation with Rob in December 2016.

But not everything the lawyer said is entirely accurate, at least so says the former executive producer of the reality series! According to Page Six, Jeff Jenkins testified in court on Friday that the former couple actually never secured a second season for the show. In fact, he claimed that several networks, including BET, MTV, Lifetime, and VH1, were not even interested in picking up a show featuring Blac alone.

Furthermore, Jenkins confessed that he would not have supported a second season in the first place due to their complicated relationship. He said over Zoom from his home in San Pedro, California:

“I would not pick up this show. There was no more Rob and Chyna.”

According to the producer, he only approved their first season because Blac came off as “witty” and Rob seemed to be very happy with their relationship during a meeting with the couple to talk about the show. Jenkins added:

“That was really exciting. That was the first and the last time I saw the couple happy.”

Things soon changed when the show started filming. Jenkins claimed the two were always at odds and weren’t even speaking with each other at the time:

“She was furious with him… and he was furious with her. It was very negative. It was very difficult to shoot a show ‘Rob & Chyna In Love’ when they were not even talking to each other.”

While he encouraged the duo to attend couples and individual therapy, it still ended up becoming too hard to film them together – especially since they “couldn’t even be in the same room” and were “disgusted” by each other. Yikes! And ultimately, Jenkins refutes Blac’s claims that the Kardashian’s influence led to the cancellation of her show.

We’ll have to see what happens next in the trial when it resumes on Monday, but it might be safe to say that this case is not ending anytime soon! Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via E! Entertainment/YouTube]