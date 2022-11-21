How Finneas Feels About Sister Billie Eilish’s Relationship With Older BF Jesse Rutherford!

Finneas O’Connell is showing support for his sister Billie Eilish’s new relationship.

While attending an event for GQ’s Men of the Year in Hollywood this week, the 25-year-old singer weighed in on the 20-year-old singer’s relationship with her much-older boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. He told E! News:

“Listen, as long as she’s happy. I’m happy.”

That reaction seems to track as the producer was spotted hanging out with Billie and Jesse when they first sparked romance rumors by holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights. Since then, the two made their relationship Instagram official last month after posting their couple’s costume for Halloween. Billie and The Neighbourhood frontman poke fun at the controversy their age difference sparked on social media, by dressing as a baby and Jesse appearing as an elderly man. She captioned the post:

“life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy. happy halloween.”

The pair later made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, where they sported matching designer pajamas.

