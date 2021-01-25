Billie Eilish Thought A Box Of Froot Loops Cost $35!

We love how open and honest Billie Eilish has been throughout her brief, impressive career. But usually her admissions aren’t quite this embarrassing.

During a new Vanity Fair interview released on Monday, the Bad Guy singer — who has gone triple platinum, topped a billion YouTube views, and earned an estimated net worth north of $20 million in just the past couple years — made a startling confession: She has no idea what a box of cereal costs.

Ordinarily it takes a lifetime of inherited wealth or decades of being in a bubble of ridiculous income to get so out of touch, but Billie has managed to start there! LOLz!

She explained to the interviewer during the pandemic she has been ordering things for herself online — and has learned she’s completely clueless:

“I don’t know what things cost because I’ve never been an adult before. And, you know, I grew up with no money. It’s a really weird position I’m in. I feel kind of stupid because I’m like, I don’t know how much Froot Loops are.”

It’s one thing for her not to have had to purchase her own food before becoming a star — she has been making hits since she was like 16 years old — but she never had an allowance or anything? To learn the value of a dollar?

We guess not, as she told a story about how she recently tried to get herself some cereal, and… it didn’t go well.

“I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, sure. It’s $35.’ I didn’t know that that’s expensive.”

Wow. Whut?? Turns out she was ordering in bulk and had no idea. The 19-year-old revealed the punchline:

“I ordered 70 boxes.”

It turns out they were the little single-serving ones like you can fit in a lunchbox. LOLz!

Well, luckily she has enough money to make a lot of little mistakes like that.

On Her Love Life

When asked if she is seeing anyone right now, Billie responds strongly, “Girl, no.” While it’s not exactly by choice, the teen seems fine with it for the moment:

“I am glad every day that I’m single, but I’m also like, not out here pushing people away. I’d be fine to have somebody, but I don’t.”

On Her Body Issues

Billie hasn’t gotten hit much by the paparazzi during California’s months of lockdown, but recently she was photographed in a tank top instead of one of her usual baggy ensembles. Asked about the awful responses by online trolls, she recalled:

“I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body. I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship — or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself. I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed — when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I — wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great.”

Aw. Thankfully the internet is not a monolith, and the hitmaker got a lot of love, too. We just hope she can focus on that.

On Trump Being ‘Afraid’ Of Her

Ahead of last year’s election, a wild story came out about Donald Trump‘s team trying to recruit celebs to endorse him and his false statements about the coronavirus. In a bit of confusion, some outlets even misread the leaked docs as saying Team Trump thought Billie was “destroying the country,” something the singer LOVED.

“I was very proud of myself. Tons of my friends texted me and they were like, I’m so proud of you! Trump is afraid of you! I was like, Damn right.”

Billie was a big advocate for voting on multiple platforms. When Trump was defeated, she says she “immediately started howling and cheering at eight in the morning” and lit up some leftover fireworks. She says:

“There’s still a million things we need to do better, but just getting that orange piece of s**t out of that White House is the best thing that could happen right now.”

On The Environment

The main thing Billie thinks we need to do better on? The environment. Like most young people, she grew up with the specter of climate change and global catastrophe on the horizon and doesn’t understand the apathy so many seem to have about it:

“I think it’s human to care, and I just don’t really get why people don’t care. I want to have kids and I want those kids to have kids. Like, I don’t- We’re going to die.”

Unfortunately, she admitted, she can be part of the problem with her matte black Dodge Challenger, gifted to her by the record label, a vehicle she says is “totally a problem.” She plans on getting a Tesla next.

