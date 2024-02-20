Billie Eilish SLAMMED For Dissing TikTokers At PCAs -- By Pissed Off Bryce Hall!

The TikTok stars are coming for Billie Eilish!

The pop star was caught on camera complaining about how many social media influencers were at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, and now one of them is clapping back! The controversial internet personality Bryce Hall was clearly pissed off the singer wasn’t a fan, complaining in a new TikTok on Monday:

“I’m just going to address this clip of Billie Eilish being disgusted by TikTokers that were at the People’s Choice. I was one of them. First off, Billie Eilish, I’m so sorry that I didn’t acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being.”

The 24-year-old dramatically bowed for the camera, teasingly saying, “Here, there it is.”

He then urged the musical icon to take her complaints up with the award show’s producers instead of just s**tting on him and his fellow content creators, adding:

“And second, People’s Choice invited us personally. Everyone that attended People’s Choice and was sitting at those tables, we were invited by People’s Choice. So, hate on them.”

Really showing how heated he was — though still trying to play it cool — the dude proceeded to wipe away a pretend tear while revealing the “most sad thing” about this controversy is that he’ll no longer be a fan of the Ocean Eyes artist! He concluded:

“The most sad thing is I was a Billie Eilish stan. I was a Billie Eilish stan. And now I don’t think I can renegade to any of your songs anymore. So thanks for taking out all my content.”

LOLz! She really got under his skin! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

And, ICYMI, here’s what got him all worked up:

Billie Eilish at the 2024 #PCAs: “There’s some like… TikTokers here” pic.twitter.com/PhultTjxcy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

Something tells us Billie won’t care what this TikToker has to say! LMFAO! What about YOU? Whose side of this turf war are you on?! Tell us (below)!

