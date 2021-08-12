Billy Crystal Reveals He Got Super Stoned In A MRI Machine After Taking 4 Edibles!

Billy Crystal just had a hilarious lesson in what can happen when you self-medicate with some certain gummies — right before an already tense medical procedure!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday, the 73-year-old comedy legend revealed he had been working out a lot but recently ended up injuring his right hip. So he wouldn’t join the “I got a new hip club,” Crystal went to his doctors, who eventually suggested an MRI scan to double-check the soft tissue in the area.

The Saturday Night Live alum quipped:

“I’m 73. Everything is soft.”

Ha!

However, there was a slight problem with that course of action! It turns out Billy has a fear of being trapped in an enclosed space, explaining:

“I’m very claustrophobic, which is why I was a month premature.”

To relax some of his nerves, the actor took matters into his own hands by consuming four edibles just before his appointment! Billy recalled of his time at the weed dispensary:

“To make a long story short, when I was alone, I swallowed four edibles. The guy at the cannabis place said — because there’s a section for seniors — ‘Two will make you feel good.’ So I said, ‘I really want to feel fabulous.’”

Don’t we all! Fortunately, the edibles worked, but they did so in more ways than one. While Crystal had no trouble with the MRI machine, he soon started to come down with a really bad case of the munchies. The New York native claimed that he actually signaled for assistance and asked the doctor about 30 minutes into the procedure if there was a Taco Bell nearby.

Nothing like chomping down a Gordita Supreme and Baja Blast in the middle of a scan, right?!

He then followed up that request forty minutes later, wondering if they thought Postmates would deliver to the hospital, saying:

“I’m thinking gumbo or Nutella french toast. Something like that.”

Sounds like he was one letter off from feeling “good” — and just feeling “food”! Ha! But at least it seems like Crystal’s laser focus on fast food delicacies may have gotten him through the process!

The father of two eventually passed out in the machine. But when he woke up from his nap, though, Crystal’s burning desire for Taco Bell eventually got the best of him:

“They take me out, and I walk out of the building, and someone says, ‘um, sir, you’re still in your gown. And your ass is hanging out. So I came back in, I got dressed, and I went to Taco Bell and had a nacho fry box.”

After that, the comedian certainly earned that nacho fry box! You can ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious interview (below):

