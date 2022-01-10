Hollywood Pays Tribute To Beloved Late Comedian & Full House Star Bob Saget

Hollywood has lost another star.

On Sunday, reports broke that comedian and longtime popular Full House dad Bob Saget had passed away suddenly in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

The TV star and stand-up genius was just 65 years old, with his death being completely unexpected. The news of the tragic event left fans and peers alike reeling, and they tried to account for his heartbreaking passing in the aftermath.

Related: Legendary, Pioneering Actor Sidney Poitier Dead At 94 Years Old

On Sunday evening and into Monday morning, thousands of memorials and well wishes poured in across social media networks, with Saget’s name trending for hours. Television fans recalled his memorable work on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, as well as his funny heel turn in Half Baked, and his newer resurrection in the Fuller House reboot.

For celebs who had known the comedian personally and worked with him over his decades-long career, they took Sunday to marvel at Saget’s kindness, compassion, and talent. Via Twitter, here are just a few of the high-profile reactions to the gut-wrenching death of one of TV’s most famous sitcom dads (below)…

Jim Carrey

On Sunday night, Liar Liar star Jim Carrey shared an old red carpet photo of himself smiling ear-to-ear with Saget’s arm draped around. Writing along with the sweet black-and-white pic of the pair, Carrey noted (below):

“Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

Jason Alexander

Seinfeld legend Jason Alexander shared his take on Saget’s personality off screen, calling the comedian a “good egg” and lamenting his passing as coming far too soon:

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried

Fellow stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried shared a recent personal photo he and Saget took together (below). Along with the sweet, happy picture, Gottfried recalled how he’d spoken to the Full House star “a few days ago” with a nice phone call prior to his untimely death:

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Jon Stewart

Daily Show alum Jon Stewart kept it short and sweet in memorializing the late sitcom dad, praising his talents and his kindness in turn:

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling also joked about Saget’s sitcom stardom. The Mindy Project star reflected on Danny Tanner’s “Hot Dad” vibes on Full House while also putting that feeling into context surrounding his passing:

Bob Saget was funny and kind, but also, let’s not forgot, for people my age, he was the original Hot Dad. It’s not important but it’s true — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 10, 2022

Danny DeVito

Like Stewart (above), beloved It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Danny DeVito was quick, concise, and heartbroken in showing his remorse after his peer’s untimely passing on Sunday:

So sad about Bob Saget. Rest In Peace. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) January 10, 2022

Rob Schneider

Deuce Bigalow star Rob Schneider shared a charming old press pic of a smiling Saget, adding meaningful thoughts about the late man’s warm, welcoming personality:

“Nice guys DO finish first. Beyond his considerable talents, Bob Ssaget was a kind and gentle presence that always made every one in the room feel at ease. A sweeter man there never was. And a wicked sense of humor that would make you howl with laughter. God bless you, Bob.”

Whoopi Goldberg

Sister Act legend Whoopi Goldberg lamented her friend’s death on Sunday evening, perfectly commenting on his “huge heart and abject lunacy” in her tweet of praise:

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Billy Crystal

Legendary actor Billy Crystal shared his sadness over the sitcom star’s death, with the Blazing Saddles alum writing:

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Neil Patrick Harris

Like many others on this list, How I Met Your Mother alum Neil Patrick Harris also mourned Saget’s kindness and generosity even more than the late comic’s talent in a sad post published early Monday morning:

Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget. He was always so kind and generous and hilarious. Gone too soon. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 10, 2022

Kat Dennings

And finally, actress Kat Dennings shared her shock over losing Saget, with whom she’d co-starred in the early 2000s comedy Raising Dad.

Like Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and the Olsen twins on Full House before her, Dennings had the memorable experience of playing Saget’s TV daughter, and she was clearly better off for it:

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

So sad.

It clearly says a lot about Bob Saget that so many stars and longtime entertainment industry veterans would come out with such strong, sweet feelings about him and his career.

We continue to send all of our love and prayers to the Full House legend’s family, friends, and loved ones in the aftermath of his untimely death.

R.I.P.

[Image via Brian To/WENN]