Bindi Irwin Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In THE Most On Brand Way

Bindi Irwin is glowing!

On Wednesday, the Australian conservationist took to Instagram for a baby bump check at the 26-week mark of her pregnancy. In the sweet photo, the reality star is seen gently cradling her baby bump while turned to the side. The zookeeper took the time to thank her followers, writing:

“I thought I’d share a bumpdate with you. Thank you for your lovely comments and support on this remarkable journey. “

And, in true Bindi fashion, she also compared her baby bump to a reptile. Yes, you read that right — a REPTILE! Specifically a shingleback lizard!

The Bindi the Jungle Girl star even included a pic of the lizard in question from the Australia Zoo for reference. She wrote:

“Now that I’m 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard. Swipe across to meet Pinecone the shingleback lizard who I think is really excited about that.”

See both pics (below)!

We don’t know if her daughter will appreciate that comparison in the future! LOLz!

The momma-to-be and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced her pregnancy back in August and later confessed they were expecting a baby girl. Steve Irwin’s daughter hasn’t kept fans super up-to-date with her pregnancy, but last month, she did give a behind-the-scenes look into her daughter’s ultrasound.

Ch-ch-check out the heartwarming moment (below)!

[Image via Bindi Irwin/Instagram/Australia Zoo/YouTube.]