Bindi Irwin Details Painful Fallout With Her Estranged Grandfather In Father’s Day Message

Bindi Irwin spoke out about her strained relationship with her estranged grandfather Bob Irwin Snr.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute for her father-in-law, husband Chandler Powell, and father Steve Irwin. She wrote in the Facebook post for Father’s Day:

“Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband, and my father-in-law. My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much.”

It was all very sweet at first. But when a fan asked why she didn’t include Bob, the new momma did not hold back her scathing response. Bindi gave a raw account about their relationship, claiming he has ignored her since she was a “little girl.” She wrote:

“I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family. Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately me entire life has been psychological abuse from him.”

The zookeeper went on to claim that her granddad has even returned gifts she’s sent him over years — after opening all of them. And it gets even more heartbreaking as she explained:

“From the time I was a little girl he has ignored me. Preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship.”

Her mom Terri Irwin has even attempted to reconnect with gifts and letters but has sadly been ignored, too. Even though they’ve been met with silence, the family has supposedly supported Bob financially since 1992, and they’ve still made sure he’s alright over the years:

“We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being.”

But at the end of the day, the estrangement has caused Bindi a ton of agony:

“I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life, and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now.”

