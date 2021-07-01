Rapper Biz Markie Is Alive But 'Under Medical Care' After Rumors Of His Death Trend On Social Media

Hold those condolences!

Biz Markie, best known for his song Just A Friend, is confirmed alive after rumors of his death trended on Twitter Thursday morning. His manager, Jenni Izumi, made an official statement on the musician’s health, updating worried fans by writing:

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible.”

That said, the premature and unexpected “outpouring of love” has been appreciated by the 57-year-old’s loved ones, the manager continued:

“Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Wow! One podcast host also claimed to have spoken to the rapper’s family associate following these viral rumors, sharing that Biz has “significant brain damage” and is currently “in hospice.” Little information is known on what led the creative to seek “medical care” at this time.

Biz Markie has significant brain damage per a family associate. The legendary rapper is in hospice care but is still alive currently. https://t.co/7ayLefSE4w — ???? Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson ???? (@ScoopB) July 1, 2021

ICYMI, earlier, many took to their social media to react to the icon’s death, reflecting on their favorite movie appearances and performances (below).

RIP to Biz Markie, one of the most powerful sources of positive energy on earth during my lifetime. He signed my ticket stub at a Knicks game when I was a kid and told me his next album would be called "I Need A Haircut," and I remember feeling much cooler for knowing that. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 1, 2021

Biz Markie on Wild N Out. Him beatboxing is just top tier. pic.twitter.com/WpkuDNWMMT — Kash Claire Sinn (@KvshSinn) July 1, 2021

Biz Markie was more than “Just A Friend” — he always made brief but great appearances in TV/Movies … including this from Men in Black II. pic.twitter.com/GecITconZq — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 1, 2021

Rest In Peace to hip-hop legend, Biz Markie. It has been a rough year for a lot of legends in the game. ???????? pic.twitter.com/0LCWZizHoF — ⚔Lakedrick ⚔ (@IAMLAKEDRICK) July 1, 2021

The shocking news comes after Big Daddy Kane announced on The Breakfast Club that Biz was recovering from a stroke in April. He told the radio show:

“He’s getting better. He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone. He stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.”

In 2010, the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Three years later, he announced he’d lost more than 140 pounds, telling New York Daily News:

“They be seein’ me, I lost the weight, and I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever. They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

In 2014, he further reflected on this health journey, declaring on ABC News:

“I wanted to live. Since I have to be a diabetic, if I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse. I’m trying to get off [the diabetes meds]. The way you gotta do it is lose the weight. I’m off half my meds, I just got to get off the rest … [The doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

According to TMZ, Markie was hospitalized last year, but the cause of the illness was not reported at the time. Clearly, he has a strong will to fight sickness, and we hope he will be able to get through this most recent difficult time.

Thinking of his family and loved ones…

