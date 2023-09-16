Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety!

Blac Chyna reached a huge milestone in her sobriety journey!

The 35-year-old model revealed she is officially one year sober! To celebrate the big achievement, Chyna took to Instagram on Friday to share a bunch of photos, including one of herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from her mom, Tokyo Toni, while holding a bouquet and another of a cake that included the three legacies of Alcoholics Anonymous – unity, recovery, and service.

Along with the images, she took a moment to reflect on what a transformative year it has been for her while she worked on her sobriety. The reality star wrote:

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety. I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

Chyna then ended her post with a message to those who are also struggling with addiction:

“I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White”

See the entire post (below):

We could not be more proud of everything Chyna has achieved this year! Congratulations on being one year sober, girl!

