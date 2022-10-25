Blac Chyna Sends Legal Threat To Instagram Model Who Accused The Star Of Trying To Sex Traffic Her!

Blac Chyna is fighting back against a wild — and apparently extremely untrue — allegation that she was supposedly trying to push a social media influencer into sex trafficking!

Rob Kardashian‘s ex is using her legal team to clap back against Instagram and OnlyFans model Ava Louise. Of course, Ava has quite the history of, ummm, attention-getting stunts. So we are not necessarily surprised she’s supposedly involved in some ruckus here. But according to Chyna’s legal team, the allegations involved this time are COMPLETELY phony!!!

This all started late last week when Ava Louise took to her popular TikTok account and claimed Chyna tried to kidnap her and force her into sex trafficking. WHAT?! That’s a WILD and extremely serious accusation!

In a video posted to her account, Ava Louise alleged she was invited to Chyna’s house at 4:00 a.m. and was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement while there. In that agreement, Ava claimed, she had to put down descriptions of her hair color, eye color, what she was wearing, and more identifying features. Then, the social media influencer alleged, Chyna supposedly said rumors about her kidnapping people were true. Ummm, WTF???

From there, Ava Louise claimed Chyna held her “hostage” for six hours, saying:

“She kept telling me I had to stay until 10 a.m., because that’s when Dream was going to be out of the home, and she was going to ‘go crazy’ on me at 10 a.m. She kept saying things like that. … Blac Chyna held me hostage and I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me. … I was getting trafficked.”

You can watch more from a re-post of Ava Louise’s (since-deleted) TikTok claims HERE.

Now, Chyna is fighting back. Her attorney, JD Sanchez, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ava Louise accusing the social media star of making “false, extreme, and outrageous statements about [Chyna] in public.” In the letter, which was obtained by Page Six, Sanchez says the allegations against Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — are entirely false.

The letter goes on to state:

“Your false allegations that Ms. White engaged in such heinous criminal conduct is defamatory per se under California law.”

Uh-oh!

Sanchez claims Ava Louise was trying to use Chyna as part of “a pattern of menacing and outrageous conduct” meant to boost the social media star’s TikTok following.

Sanchez also compared this to another one of Ava Louise’s recent scandals, in which she allegedly admitted to spreading a false rumor about a prior sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star:

“In fact, you admit in one of your TikTok videos that you intentionally made up and disseminated a false rumor about a sexual relationship between Kanye West and Jeffree Star and that ‘joke kinda gave me such a big platform that I’m able to meet people like Blac Chyna now, because of my following, and who I know now.'”

Of course, Ava Louise is the same person who did that airplane toilet-seat-licking coronavirus challenge a few years back. She’s also the one who outed NFL bad-boy Antonio Brown‘s shockingly bad behavior prior to his jaw-dropping on-field exit from football last year.

So it’s definitely not a stretch to say she loves publicity!! But Chyna’s team doesn’t love these insane sex trafficking allegations. FWIW, Ava Louise’s original TikTok vids containing the salacious claims have been wiped from her account.

