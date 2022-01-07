NFL Star Antonio Brown Allegedly Smuggled Viral OnlyFans Model Into Hotel For Sex Right Before Being Cut From Team!

NFL star Antonio Brown was cut this past weekend by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after stripping off his football jersey and abruptly leaving the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. You may have seen the viral video. But now he’s front-and-center in ANOTHER wild controversy!

The 33-year-old wide receiver allegedly snuck 23-year-old Instagram model Ava Louise into his hotel room at the Westin in Jersey City, New Jersey late Saturday night, hours before his team’s game in NYC against the Jets. And now, Ava is speaking out about Brown’s alleged activities prior to shockingly being cut from Tom Brady‘s team.

(By the way, if her name sounds familiar to Perezcious readers, Ava Louise is the very same person who started the Jeffree Star–Kanye West affair rumor and the woman who went viral for starting the disgusting toilet seat-licking coronavirus challenge!!!)

Holy s**t!

On Thursday, DailyMail.com published an interview with the 23-year-old model and social media influencer, as well as screenshots of texts purportedly sent between her and Brown over the past weekend. Judging by the screenshots, it appears as though Brown thwarted the NFL’s strict COVID-19 health protocols in order to sneak Ava Louise past security and up to his room for sex.

Louise, who told the outlet she’d never met Brown in person but had been communicating with him online since 2018, explained that she was going out with friends New Year’s night when the football star reached out. In his texts and voice memos, Brown offered the OnlyFans model “a bonus” if she would ditch her friends and come be with him — overtures she turned down for a bit before ultimately deciding to see the pro athlete.

Skeptical of the star even after her decision to come to Jersey City, she told the outlet:

“He was mumbling [in the voice memos] and not making sense. Honestly, I thought he was drunk. He kept saying ‘I have money for you, I have a bonus for you,’ and I was like, what are you saying? I just thought that was weird. I thought, OK, I’ll just go see what this is about because it’s Antonio Brown, it’s the day before the Jets game, I’ll go.”

Once there, Ava Louise says she was able to sneak past the league’s security personnel and up to Brown’s room.

After meeting her inside, she claims, the star ranted about “bull s**t COVID rules,” and repeatedly said “f**k the NFL.” Considering Brown’s spectacular flame-out in the middle of the Bucs-Jets game the next day, that allegation seems like it could fit…

Things got really weird at that point, when the pair consensually decided to have sex — and Brown “insisted” on filming it for Ava’s OnlyFans account!

OMG!

She explained:

“When we had sex, he wanted to film it and make a tape on my phone. He wanted me to put it out there. I looked at him and I’m like, ‘are you being serious right now?’ He was. Again, I’m like, ‘you’re Antonio Brown — why would you want that scandal?’ But he wanted to create that. I think it was purposeful considering how he’s been acting in the media. He wants that controversy, he wants this attached to his name.”

Ava doubled down that Brown knew exactly what he was doing:

“He knows I have an OnlyFans. He told me, ‘let’s make a tape for your OnlyFans.’ Obviously, I’m not putting it out there right now but that’s pretty crazy.”

Wow! Crazy indeed!

After sex, Brown asked Louise to stay over, though he warned her he had an early-morning pre-game meeting scheduled with Tom Brady. She explained that she declined the invitation to stay over, instead opting to go back to her friends. However, she did note that Brown mentioned that he couldn’t wait for her to see “what I do tomorrow.” Whoa.

“He wanted me to sleep over. He told me I could sleep over but he would have to sneak me out because he had a meeting with Brady very early in the morning. He had a meeting with Brady so he had to be up. But he was like, yeah let’s go to sleep, sleep over. … He kept mumbling and then waking up and saying, ‘I’m going to give you tickets, I can’t wait for you to see what I do tomorrow. I can’t wait for you to see me tomorrow.’ I was like, OK, yeah I’d love to come to the game with my friends.'”

Knowing what happened the next day when Brown stripped out of his uniform and ran off the field in the middle of the game makes that brief warning all the more cryptic, doesn’t it?!

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

In the hours immediately after Brown’s on-field mid-game divorce from the Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians, Louise claims she texted him asking about it:

“When he stormed off the field, I texted him and I said to him, ‘why did you do that?’ He said ‘YC baby?’ That means you see me. I said, ‘yes I saw you but why did you do that?’ He replied ‘you see me baby?’ I said, ‘obviously I saw you but why did you do it?’ He didn’t respond to that.”

Ooooookay!

Ultimately, the influencer revealed that she’s concerned about the wide receiver’s mental health following his controversial on-field incident in New York.

And so, she says, she came forward with her story because she’s “involved” in the controversy:

“I had no intention of exposing Antonio Brown ever but then I saw what happened and I thought, oh my God, I’ve seen the events leading up to this breakdown. I’m involved. I really couldn’t understand half of what he said [at the hotel] because he was mumbling. This man really did not seem OK.”

Whoa! That last part is definitely a bit unsettling.

The whole thing is a lot to take in, especially considering Brown’s tumultuous history.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

