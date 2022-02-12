Black FedEx Driver Allegedly Chased & Shot At By White Father & Son While On Mississippi Delivery Route

A white father and son in Mississippi are facing charges after allegedly chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who was delivering packages in their neighborhood.

The driver, 24-year-0ld D’Monterrio Gibson (pictured above, center), was working as a package delivery driver around 7:00 p.m. on the night of January 24 in the city of Brookhaven, Mississippi, when he alleges two men in a white pickup truck drove up to him.

Related: Minnesota Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting Mom For WHAT?!

Thinking he was in the pickup truck’s way, as the driver of the truck was blowing his horn at Gibson, the young man tried to leave the area. But when he started to drive away, the pickup truck driver allegedly attempted to cut off his delivery truck!

Reacting to the situation, Gibson told CNN that he quickly realized he needed to leave the area:

“At that point my instincts kick in, and I swerve around him as he is trying to cut me off to avoid getting stuck in the neighborhood.”

Things quickly got worse. As Gibson attempted to drive down the road and away from the pickup truck, another man out in the road allegedly pointed a gun at the delivery driver’s vehicle and started firing shots that struck the van.

Holy s**t!

Police responded to the scene, and arrested Gregory Case (above, right), who was allegedly the person driving the pickup truck, and his son, Brandon Case (above, left), who was allegedly the person in the street who fired the weapon at Gibson.

Per CNN, the elder case was charged with unlawfully and feloniously conspiring to commit aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury. Likewise, his son Brandon has been charged with feloniously attempting to cause bodily injury with a firearm and a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting at the vehicle driven by Gibson.

Related: Drew Carey Recalls Last Conversation With Former Fiancé Before Her Tragic Murder

The outlet reports that Gibson was driving a company-issued Hertz rental van at the time while making his deliveries. The young man’s lawyer said the truck was not outfitted with any FedEx markings, but Gibson was wearing a FedEx jacket, shirt, and pants while doing his job.

The logistics and delivery company released their own statement about the situation to People this week, saying:

“FedEx takes situations of this nature very seriously, and we are shocked by this criminal act against our team member, D’Monterrio Gibson. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we remain focused on his wellbeing. We will continue to support Mr. Gibson as we cooperate with investigating authorities.”

Here is more on this terrible and nearly fatal incident (below):

Wow.

According to Lincoln County Jail records, Gregory’s bond has since been set at $75,000. His son Brandon’s bond has been ordered to be double that amount, at $150,000.

We’re just glad Gibson wasn’t shot and killed in this awful situation, and we hope that he can find some semblance of reasonable justice in court.

[Image via Lincoln County Jail/CNN/YouTube]