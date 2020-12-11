Pauly D Is Unrecognizable With New Hair -- LOOK!

It’s almost 2021 and Pauly D is starting the “New Year, New Me” trend early!

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star posted photos to Instagram of a completely new ‘do, and we honestly wonder if fans will able to see him the same way! Sharing a selfie posing in his car, followers got a good view of the 40-year-old’s platinum blonde reveal. Yes, he really went there!

Related: Pauly Visited The Situation In Prison & Hung Out With Fyre Festival Dude!

The MTV personality wrote in the caption:

“Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode……”

Shortly after, he hit us with a series of more IG pics in front of his lime green motorcycle, writing in a cheeky caption:

“Just Trying To See If True That Blondes Have More Fun…”

This isn’t the first time Pauly D’s hair has caused a buzz online. Earlier this year, the debut of his quarantine beard sent Twitter into a tailspin, with fans loving the new, mature look. Now, followers have more divided opinions on the blonde vs. brunette style. The DJ clearly couldn’t give any f**ks, and was quick to reply to any negative comments with, “don’t care.” LOLz!

We love the confidence!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]