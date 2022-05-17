Why Designer Bob Mackie HATED Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Moment!

Legendary designer Bob Mackie — who actually had a hand in making Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress that Kim Kardashian wore at the Met Gala this year — has reacted to the reality star’s controversial decision to don the dress for the fashion event. And he ain’t beaming with pride.

As a refresher, Marilyn wore the iconic gown while wishing John F. Kennedy a happy birthday in 1962. The dress is now owned by the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum, which let Kim wear it on the red carpet. The SKIMS founder then switched into a replica to protect the historic fit. Those who manage the late star’s estate don’t have a problem with the fact that the one-of-a-kind dress was worn by the KUWTK alum, but those close to the original designer definitely disagree!

Jean Louis designed the gown way back when, and it was made specifically for the Some Like It Hot star. At the time, Bob Mackie was Jean’s fashion assistant and even sketched the design when he was just 23!! So, he knows a thing or two about the gown’s history, and let’s just say, seeing it on the Kardashian has been anything but enjoyable to him!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the 41-year-old’s outfit choice on Monday, Mackie slammed the star for making a “big mistake,” he explained:

“I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.”

It sounds like he’s saying Kim was foolish to invite the comparison. Sure, she’s a knockout — but compared to Marilyn?? Hmm. Do YOU agree with that hot take?

His response was not as serious as those of the many fashion historians who believe the dress was damaged during the event, given Kim and Marilyn’s differing sizes. Considering Kimmy Kakes couldn’t even zip the back of the dress, we’d say it seems reasonable that the material could have been stretched. TCM host Alicia Malone, who appears in CNN’s Reframed: Marilyn Monroe and TMC’s upcoming series Follow The Thread, also told the outlet:

“There are all the issues with the actual preservation of the dress and things like oxygen can affect a dress. Usually, these outfits are kept very much in controlled environments and we see that with the Met. The Costume Institute is so careful about how they are handling these historic items. So, it was quite alarming that she was able to wear it. I personally wish she wore a replica instead of the real thing.”

Yeah, it’s quite shocking that the dress went from such a preserved state to being out in the middle of NYC at a busy event! Not to mention moving it the country around for different fittings with the model.

Innerestingly, this isn’t the first time that Bob has shared his unfavorable opinion about the uber-famous family. Last year, the 82-year-old roasted the group for their unearned fame, telling Page Six:

“The Kardashians are very attractive and some are downright beautiful, but they’re just famous for being famous.”

While he definitely recognized how successful they had to be to make so much money, he also called them out for copying his designs, adding:

“You know, they made a lot of money, so I guess there’s something to say about that. A couple of them really have copied Cher’s clothes just line for line, beat for beat, which is interesting. It’s like, whatever. I did those [designs] so many years ago that I don’t worry about them being copied or anything. It’s kind of a compliment, really.”

Yeesh!

That is dismissive in such a shady way! He is definitely NOT a fan! And this Kim situation doesn’t seem to be helping either.

The fact that he was one of the people to design the piece definitely gives his opinion a lot of weight in this continued conversation! Don’t ya think, Perezcious readers?! Do you side with Bob or Kim on this issue? Sound OFF (below)!

