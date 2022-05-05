Bethenny Frankel BLASTS Kim Kardashian For Publicizing Met Gala Weight Loss!

Like so many people, Bethenny Frankel has some strong opinions about Kim Kardashian openly sharing that she lost a ton of weight just to fit into a gown for the Met Gala.

As you most likely know by now, the 41-year-old reality star sported an infamous dress worn by Marilyn Monroe for John F. Kennedy’s birthday at the annual fundraising event this year. But when she went in for a fitting, the historic garment did not fit. So what did she do instead of simply wearing something else? She went on an extreme diet. As she explained to Vogue on the red carpet:

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. And so I looked at it, and I said ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was like a role. … I was determined to fit it.”

Kim has since faced criticism from social media users and even other celebs such as Lili Reinhart for promoting harmful diets with her stunt. Now, Bethenny has become the latest to speak out against the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum – and she did not hold back! The Real Housewives of New York City alum went in on Kim for publicly speaking about her dramatic weight loss when she is a role model for so many women. She first expressed in a TikTok video:

“So regarding the Met Gala drastic weight loss by Kim Kardashian, if you need to lose weight for a role, it’s your body, your choice. But when you are the most photographed famous person to walk this planet, who young women and mothers look to everything that you do and wear and say to publicly say that you lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into a dress … the most superficial of reasons, is all wrong. Young girls hand on every word and outfit and lip gloss. And it’s incorrect.”

Bethenny did not stop there! The 51-year-old then blasted Kim and other public figures for altering their pictures for social media, saying:

“And while I’m at it, to deceptively post pictures that is not what your body actually looks like. To filter your body to the point that it doesn’t look like what your body actually looks like is deceptive AKA lying.”

She continued:

“If you have a business and someone wants to come buy it and you tell them that it does $1 billion a year in sales and in fact it does $987 million a year in sales, it’s lying. So we have to start watching what we’re showing young women in particular and what we’re saying and what we’re doing.”

Damn, Bethenny! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Over on Instagram, the Bravo personality continued her rant when she posted the same video to her account. She added in the caption:

“It’s time we started accepting reality and who we really are and what we really look like. It’s our responsibility to set a good example for young women & men. What we look like is the least interesting thing about us and that has become a faint memory. #enoughisenough. Young girls are currently googling what the 16 LB weight loss diet is used to fit into prom dresses. We as mothers and women need to shift the practice of allowing false reality to become reality.”

While we do think some of what Bethenny said remains true, we can’t help but note that she built her entire empire off of a brand called Skinnygirl — drinks, snacks, all products that read “skinny is better.” So yeah, take what she said with a grain of salt.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Bethenny’s take on the controversy? Or do you believe she is being too harsh on Kim? Or does she need to look inward? Drop your reactions in the comments (below)!

