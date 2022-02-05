Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Shares How She Plans To Honor Her Late Dad’s Legacy In Poignant Message

Lara Saget continues to pay homage to her late father, Bob Saget.

While sharing a throwback picture with her dad and her sisters Jennifer and Aubrey Saget, the 32-year-old began her latest tribute saying that she has absolutely no regrets when it comes to her relationship with the Full House star. She expressed on Instagram Friday:

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid. That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is.”

Lara then touched on how she plans and hopes others plan to honor Bob’s legacy following his tragic death:

“To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always.”

Following the poignant message, several people chimed in the comments section to offer their support, including Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote:

“Lara, you are a beautiful example of all your dad taught you. You are loved. You ARE love.”

Lara’s stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, also voiced her love, saying:

“I love you so much. He is so incredibly proud of you. All of you.”

As you know, Saget was sadly found dead in January in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was only 65 years old. His family later confirmed the heartbreaking news, stating how “devastated” they were over the sudden loss:

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

And in her first tribute to her late dad, Lara shared one of the biggest lessons that she learned from the actor over the years – which was to love unconditionally.

“To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”

We are continuing to send our love to Saget’s family as they mourn this loss.

