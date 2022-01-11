Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Could Take Months To Determine -- Here’s What Insiders Think

The world is still reeling from the loss of Bob Saget.

As we’ve been reporting, friends, family, and fans have been mourning the comedian since news of his death broke earlier this week. Bob reportedly passed away on Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida after performing a stand-up show. The cause of death remains undetermined, but information released so far indicated no sign of drugs or suspicious activity being involved; a previous insider indicated that he had likely passed in his sleep.

In a press release on Monday, Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany stated:

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

He continued:

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

While it may take time to officially determine the cause, law enforcement sources told TMZ they suspect the Full House alum died of a heart attack. According to the outlet, he was found “lying face-up on the bed, with his left arm across his chest,” a potential indicator of a cardiac event.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also released a report regarding the discovery of the 65-year-old’s body. Per Yahoo, Bob’s family had contacted the hotel out of concern and requested a wellness check. After entering the room, finding the lights off and the performer “cold to the touch” with “no pulse,” hotel security called 911 to report “an unresponsive guest in a room.”

The responding officer stated in the report that “no signs of trauma were seen,” adding:

“I checked the immediate area for signs of foul play. It should be noted none were found. The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom.”

From the information we’ve seen so far, all signs do seem to point to his passing of natural causes. We continue to keep Bob and his loved ones in our thoughts.

