Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Reflects On His 'Unconditional Love' In First Public Tribute

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara is finally opening up about her devastating loss.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday with a heartfelt tribute to her father, written nearly three weeks after his death on January 9. While sharing a black-and-white throwback photo of the duo, she mused:

“To anyone afraid to love,

Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts.”

Bob was known to be such a loving friend to so many, so it’s no wonder his offspring is using this moment to highlight this beloved quality.

Referencing some of the heartbreaking losses the Full House alum faced throughout his life — including the death of his two sisters to various health issues — Saget’s middle child noted:

“My dad loved with everything he had.

He had so many reasons to be scared to love.

So many loved ones kept dropping the body.”

Getting candid about the lessons her father taught her, Lara continued:

“Instead of being scared, he loved more.

I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely

and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love ”

Such a precious photo!

Bob’s wife Kelly Rizzo reposted the sweet tribute to her IG Story, adding:

“The love for his girls is otherworldly and unmatched.”

Bob also shared Aubrey, 35, and Jennifer, 29, with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer. Rizzo’s not the only one reiterating how much love he had for his children. The actor himself expressed the same passion for his family in an interview with ET in 2020, recorded just after he was eliminated from The Masked Singer. The performer insisted:

“I’ve got to live forever, I’ve got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can’t die. I don’t know what to do. I’ve got to live forever.”

Whoa… So heartbreaking reading that knowing he is gone now.

The 65-year-old died suddenly earlier this month while in Florida for his stand-up comedy tour. He was discovered by hotel staff in his room, laying in a supine position with his hand over his chest, indicating that he might have suffered a heart attack, according to an incident report. An investigation is ongoing, though the medical examiner has stated that “no evidence of drug use or foul play” was spotted.

His family and friends mourned his death in an intimate ceremony shortly after his passing, thanks to John Mayer for paying for Saget’s body to be transferred back to California for the funeral. His loved ones have been rallying around each other in the tragic time, holding close to the love that Bob so freely expressed toward them. Kelly told TODAY in her first media appearance since her husband’s death:

“Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be. And so he always was just so kind and loving to everybody.”

We’re sending so much love to the Saget family as they process his passing.

