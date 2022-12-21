Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Beck’s 3-Year-Old Son Rushed To Same Hospital Where Daughter Emmy Died

Bode Miller and Morgan Beck got quite the scare this week.

On Tuesday, Morgan revealed on her Instagram Story that their 3-year-old son Asher was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a febrile seizure. The former beach volleyball star wrote over a picture of the little one lying on top of daddy Bode in the facility:

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with. Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death.”

A febrile seizure is a convulsion in a young and healthy child caused by a fever, often brought on from an infection, per the Mayo Clinic. Scary stuff.

But making the experience even more distressing for the parents, the momma of six shared that the hospital had been the same place where their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, passed away following an accidental drowning in June 2018:

“We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”

It must have been so hard for Morgan and Bode to be in that hospital, which no doubt holds such painful memories for them, while they also are very concerned for their young son’s health. Thankfully, the 35-year-old revealed that Asher is home now “and back to his normal self.” Following the health scare for the family, Morgan opened up about how it served as an important reminder for them to “slow down” amid the craziness of the holiday season. Alongside another snapshot of her husband and kiddo resting on the couch, she wrote:

“I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need…Our loved ones, our health and more time.”

Morgan then added on another slide:

“Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”

Very true. In addition to Asher and Emmy, Bode and Morgan are also parents to 8-year-old Nash, 4-year-old Easton, 3-year-old Aksel, and 13-month-old daughter Scarlett. The Olympic gold skier also has a 14-year-old daughter, Dace, and a 10-year-old son, Nate, from previous relationships.

It is amazing to hear that Asher is home, and he is doing so much better! We’re sending a ton of light to the Miller family following this terrifying moment!

