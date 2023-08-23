Disturbing Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Rescuing Kentucky Woman Chained To Ex's Floor By Her NECK

A Kentucky man is facing charges after police discovered his estranged ex-girlfriend bound in his home — CHAINED to his bedroom floor.

Last Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to a home on Bolling Avenue after a woman kicked out a second story window and began screaming for help. According to a Monday report by WDRB, when law enforcement arrived, they couldn’t access the home through the front door as it was seemingly barricaded. However, neighbors who made the emergency call informed them of a ladder on the side of the home, which LMPD then used to get in. But nothing could have prepared them for what they were about to see…

Upon entering the room from which the cries were coming, they found 37-year-old Jonna Wilson chained to the floor. Officer Isaacs with LMPD’s Second Division told the news station:

“I turned around and looked in the window and could see the chain around her neck and she was crying hysterically so I had to get in there and get her out safely.”

According to Jonna, her estranged boyfriend Moises May, whom she used to share the home with, purposely chained her to the floor. And setting her free was no easy task. Officer Roach with the same division added:

“The most surprising thing is probably the extent he went to lock her in there. Every single window was bolted shut. Every single door had screws in it. He made sure he barricaded the house pretty well. Only the side entrance, there was only one key, a dead bolt and obviously he had the key.”

However, officers located a nearby ax and were able to cut through the chain before firefighters arrived and broke down the front door and cut off the chain from around Jonna’s neck, according to the outlet. Shocking bodycam footage was released on Monday, but be advised, it’s disturbing:

Yeesh. Like something straight out of a horror film…

Shortly after her rescue, Jonna recounted her terrifying entrapment to the news station:

“He made me strip naked, he put the chain around my neck, he called his friend and said, ‘I’ve got to take this equipment back to Lowe’s. When I come back, I’m going to kill you.’ I only had a few minutes to get out.”

She and May share one daughter together, who is now safe and staying with family. Thank goodness…

Neighbor Bridgette Parker reflected on the disturbing situation with the outlet, shocked it happened in her neighborhood:

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever seen. You hear a lot of stuff but not that kind of stuff.”

Absolutely horrifying. Officer Roach reflected on the whole situation, too:

“The only thought I had on it is that God created an opportunity for her and he gave her the strength to get her out of that situation and he also had community members outside that were willing and engaging enough to call us and do their part to help also.”

May, 36, has since been detained and charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening, and harassment. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment over the weekend, though it’s tough for us to see what his defense will be, considering how the poor woman was found. His next court date is scheduled for August 28.

Officer Isaacs left of with encouraging words:

“Be strong, know that there is always help, find the strength to know you can do this and get out of that situation.”

Good advice from someone who’s seen some of the worst of it…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via WDRB News/Law&Crime/YouTube & Louisville Metro Department of Corrections]