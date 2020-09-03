Brad Pitt Expects Angelina Jolie To ‘Lash Out’ After He Pulled This Petty Move With His New Girlfriend!

Is Brad Pitt trying to egg on Angelina Jolie amid their never-ending divorce drama?

As we reported, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star brought his girlfriend Nicole Poturalski to the Château Miraval, the French estate Brangelina purchased together in 2008, recently. Turns out it was on the ex couple’s former wedding anniversary, too!

Obviously, that’s a pretty bold move for the father-of-six. Tbh, it almost seems like the actor was intentionally trying to get a reaction out of the mother of his children — and now, it appears that might actually be the case!

According to an Us Weekly source, Brad’s move was quite calculated, and the father-of-six fully “expects” his ex to “lash out” over it. The insider said:

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Yikes. Talk about petty!

Earlier this month, it was revealed the 56-year-old star has been low-key dating the 27-year-old beauty for almost a year now amid his messy divorce from the Oscar winner. The couple were spotted touching down at Le Bourget Airport near Paris before heading to Château Miraval, where the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars also tied the knot in 2014.

After 12 years together and two years of marriage, the pair split in September 2016, and have been locked in a bitter custody battle over their six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — ever since.

After years of delays and dirty media attacks, the former lovebirds are set to appear in court in October. The source says of the possibility of heading to trial:

“Brad has done everything he could in his power to avoid this moment. Angelina hasn’t in Brad’s perspective.”

Hmmm…

So did Brad invite Nicole (who is reportedly in an open marriage with a 68-year-old restaurateur, btw) to his old love nest with Angie on such a historic weekend in retaliation for the Maleficent actress allegedly dragging out their legal war? Based on what this source is saying, we’d say there’s a good chance.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Brad trying to rile up Angie ahead of their potential trial? Would she even care about his weekend with Nicole either way? Share your thoughts (below)!

