Brad Pitt Was DISGUSTING Before He Got Famous!

Brad Pitt didn’t have the best hygiene habits before he hit the big time!

According to his longtime pal Jason Priestley on Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 60-year-old was super gross back when they were roommates before their careers took off. Ahead of Brad’s breakout role in Thelma & Louise, Jason said they used to have contests to see who could go the “longest” without washing:

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'”

Eww!!

But it seemed like those “games” held little competition — because when hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked who would win, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said:

“Brad. Always Brad.”

Luckily, the 54-year-old admitted he doubts his friend has continued with that kind of hygiene:

“I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

Yeah, we can’t imagine Angelina Jolie would’ve let that fly during their time together! We hope he hasn’t fallen back into old habits since the divorce! LOLz!

