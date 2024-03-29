Christine Quinn Claims Husband 'Faked' A Suicide Attempt Last Year To 'Test' Her Love!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jeez. Christine Quinn‘s husband Christian Dumontet once allegedly “faked” a suicide attempt just so she’d have to prove how much she loved him! WTF!

After that awful domestic dispute last week, the Selling Sunset star filed for a restraining order against her husband earlier this week. Obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, the legal papers shockingly detail a time several months ago when the businessman allegedly pretended to overdose — but it was just a “test”??

The 35-year-old mother-of-one claims she flew from Paris to Hungary in September 2023 to meet up with her husband, only to get into an argument right after she arrived. But this wasn’t just any dispute. It escalated to unimaginable measures, she claimed:

“[He] faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him. [Christian] became angry at me, questioning why I needed to work, asserting that he was providing for everything.”

That certainly fits with what she was saying about how controlling he is, how he hates her being sexy on TV. Ugh. She continued:

“That night, in our hotel room, I watched [Christian] pour handfuls of pills [and] appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying.”

When she asked what she should do, he allegedly replied, “Just stay with me.” But the real estate agent obviously knew she needed to do more than that to help him, so she pressed for information about the pills he had taken. Instead of answering, he continued to go through with the so-called act before suddenly getting better. She explained:

“When I asked him what pills he took and how many, so I could help him, he just told me he took many other pills that day. I was terrified that [Christian] had poisoned and endangered himself. After what felt like an hour of [Christian] apparently falling in and out of consciousness and me being terrified, he suddenly appeared sober again and said, ‘You passed the test, you really do love me.’”

That is beyond messed up!

After realizing he “had faked” the suicide attempt, Christine became “very afraid” of what her spouse was capable of. Elsewhere in the documents, she also alleged her estranged partner suffers from mental health issues, including bipolar, mania, and schizophrenia, per Page Six. So perhaps those struggles played into his poor decision-making skills in this emotional moment.

BTW, this was months before their latest confrontation, in which Christian allegedly went on a “rampage” last week, yelling and throwing dog poop and flower vases around. The next day as the argument over the mess in the home and how much the nanny looks after their son continued, Christian was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at Quinn — but missing and hitting their young son. He later denied this but was arrested a second time for violating an emergency protective order by returning to the family home.

The couple is now battling it out with competing restraining orders as the Netflix personality reportedly prepares for a divorce. It’s really no wonder sources have called this marriage “toxic.” Sounds like Christine’s been going through a lot behind the scenes…

Thoughts? Share them in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Still Watching Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]