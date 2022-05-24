Gwyneth Paltrow FINALLY Responds To Accusation Kourtney Kardashian 'Copied' Goop: 'I Understand Where It Comes From'

In the years since Kourtney Kardashian founded her lifestyle brand, there has been much criticism about how much Poosh was modeled after Goop, so it was to no one’s surprise when the rumors were finally brought to the inbox of Gwyneth Paltrow herself.

Gwyneth founded Goop WAY back in September 2008. Starting out as a weekly e-mail newsletter coming straight from her kitchen table, Goop quickly grew into the massive, multi-million dollar health and wellness brand we all know and love. Well, some of us love it anyway…

Fast-forward to April 2019 when Kourtney launched her own lifestyle brand called Poosh, and fans were quick to point out the similarities in the two brands. Sure, it didn’t sell stones for your vagina or the controversial (but still very much available) $75.00 “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. But it was a celeb-driven brand focused on sex, complete with a name that sounds like Nickelodeon game show.

Immediately online critics viciously ripped the reality star as just trying to draft off the Oscar winner’s surprising success.

Over the weekend, however, Gwyneth finally put those rumors to rest and let the world know that she didn’t have time for that kind of outlook anymore! The Royal Tenenbaums star responded to a fan who asked on her Instagram stories:

“Are you upset that Poosh copied you?”

Well, she put any alleged beef to rest right away, writing:

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls**t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams.”

Gwyneth continued, however, suggesting that once upon a time she might’ve felt jealousy around the situation, but no longer does:

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses. There is a place for all of us.”

Hell yeah! We love that she’s past these kinds of petty rivalries! And she made it clear she’s even a fan, adding:

“Plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER.”

The fact she mentioned “Kravis,” the relationship name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — who just officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy over the weekend — proves she’s keeping up with the Kardashians!

See Gwyneth’s full answer (below)!

We are so glad to hear that there isn’t any drama between our favorite lifestyle brand moguls. It’s so inspiring to see such strong and successful women supporting each other. We wish the best for Goop and Poosh in the future and we can’t wait to see what comes next! Perhaps a Goosh collaboration is in order? (As long as it’s not Poop! Ha!)

