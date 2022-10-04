Tia Mowry Divorcing Cory Hardrict After 14 Years Of Marriage

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have announced they’re going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister actress confirmed the sad news via her Instagram. In the post, which features a vintage black-and-white photo of the couple looking at one another lovingly, she wrote:

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

The 44-year-old continued to say she and the Brotherly Love actor will co-parent their children, 4-year-old Ciaro Tiahna and 11-year-old Cree:

“These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

Concluding the post, Mowry expressed her gratitude for the happy times, but shared it’s time to move forward:

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Such sad news! See the full post (below):

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the Twitches actress filed for divorce officially on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation. She also requested the judge grant the parents joint custody of their children and terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either of them. She also noted they signed a prenup before their marriage in 2008.

We wish these exes and their fam the best during this adjustment.

