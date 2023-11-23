Employee SUES Taco Bell, Says Staff Holiday Party Turned Into Drunken Orgy!

Things allegedly got a little too spicy at one Taco Bell holiday party!

A former employee is suing the fast food joint after claiming a staff event turned into an alcohol-fueled orgy! According to the New York Post, Alana Bechiom filed a suit against Taco Bell and the Colorado-based franchisee Alvarado Restaurant Group, who owns and operates the San Pedro location (not pictured above) where the incident allegedly occurred last year.

In docs reviewed by the outlet and filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Alana claims she, her sister, and her sister’s partner attended a potluck-style Christmas party after being invited by supervisor Lidia Ruiz last holiday season. She says things were a little strange when they first arrived at the restaurant, where the party was held, to see “Ruiz covered the windows of the restaurant with wrapping paper” — and the cameras in the lobby were also covered.

Throughout the evening, several employees were allegedly “overserved” and around midnight is when things really got WILD! Alana alleged she walked into the back of the establishment and saw her co-worker “having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party.” The wife was supposedly “bent over” and kissing both Ruiz and another female co-worker.

The employee was “shocked, disgusted and outraged by what she saw” and immediately ran out of the building! But she says she then had to go back inside to get a bowl of guacamole she had brought — but when she got inside, she claims she saw the supervisor throwing up into it. The other woman involved in the alleged orgy was also vomiting into a nearby trash can. Ew!

Per the lawsuit, Alana brought all this up with Taco Bell’s HR and Alvarado Restaurant Group launched an investigation. Ruiz and those involved in the sex act were reportedly fired, but things just got worse as “someone associated with” them “retaliated” against Alana, by allegedly smashing her car window one night. Jeez!

She then received alarming text messages from co-workers, including from a male colleague who called her “stupid n f**ked up” and “s**t” and a female co-worker who said she wanted to “break [her] face.” Alana reported these incidents again to Taco Bell and the Los Angeles Police Department, but claimed the company and franchisee “did nothing about these threats and instead told [her] that they were transferring her to a new location rather than disciplining the employees who threatened her.”

By last Christmas Eve, she “felt so overcome with significant stress, physical and mental illness and anxiety from the hostile work environment” that “she had no other choice but to” quit her job as a cashier. Oof. In her complaint, she argues she “has suffered actual, consequential and incidental financial losses” and that her “constructive termination” violated anti-discrimination laws. It’s unclear what damages she’s seeking. Whoa. This all happened so fast, too!

Already, the Mexican chain has spoken out, telling The Guardian:

“While we don’t own or manage this location, the franchisee who owns and operates this restaurant has shared that they take these claims very seriously.”

Whoa. Pretty crazy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

