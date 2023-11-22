Here's What Led To Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Explosive Fight Resulting In Child's 911 Call!

We were hopeful things might be looking up for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in recent weeks after the duo surprisingly spent their anniversary together. But it seems that’s not how it’s going.

Of course, we’re referencing Monday’s shocking report about how it took four police officers to break up a domestic disturbance between the Don’t Be Tardy alum and the former Atlanta Falcons star. Cops rushed to their Georgia mansion after one of their young children was so petrified of the “extremely loud” fight that they called 911 begging for help. Terrible.

Now, a Tuesday report from TMZ is shedding unsettling light on the estranged couple’s latest domestic blow-up. Per that outlet, insiders say Kim and Kroy’s fight began due to a disagreement over their financial situation and its devastating impact on their relationship. The duo, claim sources, have been sparring over money issues for the past several days with increasingly intense fights. Then it bubbled over BIG time on Monday night when their disagreement became so explosive the cops had to get involved.

Insiders say the couple has still been living in separate bedrooms, as previously ordered by a judge. Kroy has been in the primary bedroom this whole time, and Kim remains in the basement’s nanny suite. But the distance between their beds wasn’t enough to avoid Monday’s blowout.

Interestingly, Kim and Kroy went out with their kids to get a haircut for the little ones before making a Starbucks run together on Monday afternoon. That would have been just hours before the police visit, and witnesses reported that everything appeared to be reasonably calm at the time. We guess all that animosity over money was just under the surface. Now, it sounds like whatever good will they had from their anniversary celebration earlier this month has evaporated. Oof.

[Image via Steve TV Show/Bravo/YouTube]