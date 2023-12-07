Gigi Hadid AND Irina Shayk Go Support Bradley Cooper's New Food Truck!

The ladies in Bradley Cooper‘s life showed their support for his latest business venture!

The 48-year-old actor is now a proud co-owner of a food truck with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia, called Danny & Coop. And instead of being a silent, behind-the-scenes partner of the new venture on day one, Bradley actually got his hands dirty and manned the grill to cook up Philly-style cheesesteaks for hungry customers in New York City on Wednesday. But don’t expect this to be regular occurring thing! He’ll most likely want to get back to the big screen at some point. LOLz. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Related: Gigi Reveals How She Really Feels About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance!

A busy day for BCoop! The Marvel star even served grub to some very familiar faces! His current flame, Gigi Hadid, stopped by the truck with Laura Dern to grab a bite from Bradley. While one would think being the girlfriend of the owner meant the 28-year-old model would have got her cheesesteak for free, nope, not this time! She had to pay for her meal just like everyone else. Damn lol.

Gigi wasn’t the only person supporting Bradley’s new gig! An hour after Gigi left, his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk and their daughter Lea showed up. And once again, the former couple proved all is well in their co-parenting relationship as Bradley warmly greeted the 37-year-old model. They even engaged in a friendly chat. See a photo from the outing (below):

Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk & Gigi Hadid Among First At His New Food Truck | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/SGqbTSarr4 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2023

Phew! It’s a good thing Bradley didn’t have to deal with any awkward run-in between Gigi and Irina during his lunch rush! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via gaysgottaeat/TikTok,Gigi Hadid/Irina Shayk/Instagram ]