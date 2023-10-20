Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Continue To Fuel Dating Rumors With NYC Stroll!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid aren’t doing anything to shut down those dating rumors!

According to Page Six, the rumored couple were spotted out together again — this time, though, they braved the rain during a morning walk in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan on Friday. Bundled up for the gloomy weather and without an umbrella, the 28-year-old model dressed in a long black coat, gray knit beanie, shades, and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actor kept things casual in black sweatpants, a navy sweatshirt, and a backpack. Noticeably, a pair of Ellen DeGeneres Show-branded boxers peeked out of his sweatpants. LOLz. Both Bradley and Gigi looked soaked from the rain – but that’s what they get for not coming prepared for the inclement weather! Couldn’t BCoop have kept an umbrella in his massive bag? When the weather worsened, the pair escaped the rain and took shelter inside the Marvel star’s home. See (below):

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid brave the NYC rain as they continue to fuel romance rumors https://t.co/b15iCa8ioJ pic.twitter.com/pPXqX3tIIK — Page Six (@PageSix) October 20, 2023

The fun outing in the rain comes roughly two weeks after Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumors while out to dinner at the Italian restaurant Via Carota. Apparently, the lovebirds were introduced to each other by his ex-girlfriend and baby momma, Irina Shayk, and they instantly hit it off.

Yikes! That is very awkward since the 37-year-old model still wants to settle down with Bradley, even though she’s currently involved with Tom Brady! But clearly, her interest in the actor isn’t stopping him from hanging out with Gigi! They’ve even seemed to go on a weekend getaway and used her best friend Taylor Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island as a “secret love nest.” Aw!

