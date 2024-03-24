Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Seen Holding Hands After Broadway Date Night! Look!

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are still going strong!

On Saturday night, the hawt couple were spotted together yet again — this time leaving a Broadway performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street! B.Coop kept it cozy in a leather jacket, tan scarf, gray hoodie, and green cargo pants, while Gigi matched in a leather jacket of her own over a tan button-up shirt, checkered pants, and a blunt blonde hairdo. But the cutest thing about the sighting? They were totally holding hands! Awww! See (below):

The Maestro star and the supermodel first sparked romance rumors back in October on a dinner date in NYC. Since then, they’ve been spotted together multiple times, including on another theatre date night back in November. In January, an insider told Us Weekly the two “spend as much time together as possible,” and have “amazing chemistry.”

Thoughts on their latest sighting, Perezcious readers?? Do you ship Bradley and Gigi? Let us know down in the comments!

