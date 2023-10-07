Gigi Hadid Spotted On Dinner Date With Bradley Cooper -- Months After Ending Fling With His Pal Leonardo DiCaprio!

Could Gigi Hadid be moving on from Leonardo DiCaprio with another older A-Lister?!

The 28-year-old model was spotted enjoying a dinner date with none other than Bradley Cooper (!!!) in New York City on Thursday night! According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, Gigi and the 48-year-old actor were seen enjoying a night out at Via Carota before they left together and got into the same vehicle. Whoa!

For the evening, the momma of one showed up in a tan mini-skirt and white crop top with brown leather thrown on. Meanwhile, BCoop dressed casually in a simple pair of jeans, a blue tee, and flannel. See a photo from the outing (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, step out for surprise dinner date in NYC – months after supermodel ended romance with actor's BFF Leonardo DiCaprio, 48 https://t.co/ZrmlmIXYoO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 6, 2023

Wow!

As you may know, the Hangover star was recently romantically linked with political staffer Huma Abedin, whom he started seeing after they both attended the Met Gala in 2022. And of course, he dated model Irina Shayk and had a 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with her during their four-year relationship.

When it comes to Gigi, she shares a 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The runway star was recently involved with Leonardo. Although their romance seemed to fizzle out last December, they hung out together throughout 2023. But things seem to be over between them as he has since moved on with 25-year-old model Victoria Ceretti.

But here’s where it gets more inneresting, Bradley and Leo have been friends for years! Did the Titanic actor connect Gigi and Bradley?! Are they hanging out as pals? Or is this the start of something new between them?! We’ll have to wait and see!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

