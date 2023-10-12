Bradley Cooper Met Gigi Hadid Because Of Ex Irina Shayk -- Who Still Wants To ‘Settle Down’ With Him?! DETAILS!

Bradley Cooper has moved from one supermodel to the next… with help from the first??

As Perezcious readers know, the Maestro star has been getting close to Gigi Hadid. From dinner dates to weekend getaways, the two seem to be enjoying their time together. And it sounds like it was all made possible by one unlikely person: Bradley’s ex, Irina Shayk!

In a Wednesday report by The Messenger, a source shared it was BCoop’s baby momma who introduced him and the 28-year-old:

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.”

Oof, that’s gotta sting for Irina a little… if she still sees herself ultimately settling down with the guy, despite her romance with Tom Brady. But because of her, he’s now found someone who’s “exactly his type.” Ouch.

The insider shared more details about his relationship with the younger Next in Fashion host:

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited. They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new.”

However, despite Bradley’s excitement to commit to something serious, “Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship.” Awkward! As previous sources have shared, though, it’s definitely “possible” for that to change.

The insider also revealed:

“They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry. She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley’s perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point.”

We know one of the biggest things they have in common are their children. Gigi shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while The Hangover star is father to 6-year-old Lea De Seine with Irina.

