Sorry, Irina! Bradley Cooper WAY Into Gigi Hadid & 'Hasn't Felt This Excitement About A Woman In A Very Long Time'!

If you’ve been wondering how Bradley Cooper really feels about Gigi Hadid amid this sudden romance, well, it’s big. He supposedly “hasn’t felt this excitement about a woman in a very long time”!

The pair were spotted on a date — and soon after coming home from a weekend away together. Immediately we had so many questions about The Hangover star and the supermodel’s relationship. On Wednesday, a source dished to DailyMail.com, saying BCoop is “really excited about getting to know” the 28-year-old. The insider dished:

“They are taking it slow, but he’s very into her. She is exactly his type. Gigi is a good mother to her daughter Khai, and Bradley finds this very appealing.”

She, of course, shares the 3-year-old, with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares his own young daughter, Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk — so we get why her mothering skills are so appealing to the Maestro star! They’re both single parents working on coparenting with other celebs. They actually have a lot in common — despite a 20-year age gap.

Another big plus for BCoop is that Gigi is very “supportive of [his] sobriety, which is crucial to him.” Amazing! He’s worked so hard to get to where he is now on his sobriety journey.

Another source shared with the outlet:

“Bradley is eager to date again and be in a relationship. He loves all that comes with it and Gigi is beautiful and she gets it, she is really cool and knows her way around relationships like this with famous men, so they are both having fun.”

Are they just a match made in heaven, or what?! As far as what pushed him to look for love again, well, it sounds like part of it had to do with Irina moving on with Tom Brady! But not in a “jealous” way… The source dished:

“Bradley wasn’t jealous that Irina is with Tom but it did give him the extra push to move on and start dating and put his focus on someone who could be a good mate.”

Inneresting. Maybe that Italy getaway in August was the final hoorah for the exes?? But as far as his budding romance with Gigi, they aren’t rushing things — but “something serious” could be brewing. The source said:

“They are seeing how it all goes, it is still really new, but there is no disappointment with what has been happening so far. It is all looking very positive to turn into something serious.”

Woof! This, of course, is something People touched on on Monday, reporting good potential for the budding couple’s romance to “progress.”

That’s all fine and dandy, except for one person — who IS feeling a bit jealous. The insider revealed to the outlet:

“Zayn has gotten wind of it and he hates it. Not that it is Bradley, just because it is anyone in the first place. He still has a connection with Gigi, and he doesn’t really want to see or let alone think about her with someone else romantically. It has been a while since they broke up, but they have a lot of history and as we all know, they have a kid together. So that plays a lot into it because he can never get away from it as they will be connected forever, and it plays with his emotions.”

Oof. It sounds like he needs to take a page out of Bradley’s book and use this as a push to move on, himself!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you see long-term potential for Bradley and Gigi! Let us know in the comments down below!

