Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Took Couples' Trip With Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper To Celebrate TTPD -- And The Way We Found Out Is AMAZING!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did their thing on a couples’ trip with none other than A-listers Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid!

The superstar singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their way to the swanky and beautiful NorCal beach town of Carmel-by-the-Sea for a weekend getaway last week — seemingly to celebrate the release of The Tortured Poets Department. And there, according to Page Six, they were joined by the Wedding Crashers star and the supermodel! Amazing!

We know all about this now for an interesting reason: Donna Kelce blabbed about it! Per that news outlet, Donna was at the Age of Possibility event hosted by QVC on Wednesday in Las Vegas. As part of the social sitch at that shindig, she was apparently telling people all about the double date her beloved son and Taylor had with Gigi and Bradley! And it was loud enough that people apparently overheard, and now they’re passing it along. So, not necessarily a secret or anything — just a proud momma boasting about her son! Love it!

That’s not the only thing that went down at the QVC event, either. At that same event on Wednesday, per People, Donna walked right up to Cooper who was also there in attendance and said this:

“Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Hob-nobbing with A-list movie stars… Donna Kelce is truly on the come-up! LOLz!

As for Travis and Taylor, they’ve been keeping a pretty low public profile ever since the first weekend at Coachella when they partied together in the crowd while watching Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff perform. Of course, Taylor has taken the entire world by storm with The Tortured Poets Department in the weeks since, so we can’t really blame her for keeping things cool on the public front. But it sounds like they had some fun in Carmel-by-the-Sea with another couple! Reactions??

