Camille Grammer Publicly Slams Caroline Manzo For Going 'Too Far' With RHUGT Brandi Glanville Lawsuit??

Camille Grammer has THOUGHTS about Carline Manzo‘s lawsuit against Bravo over whatever happened between her and Brandi Glanville while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

As we’ve been reporting, Manzo and Glanville are in the thick of it after the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum accused the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran of sexual misconduct in a bathroom while the duo were filming in Morocco for RHUGT. Glanville has publicly and strongly denied the allegations. And yet late last month, Manzo went ahead with a lawsuit against Bravo, its NBC-affiliated streaming platform Peacock, and other parties including Shed Media, the show’s production company. And now, other RHUGT stars continue to weigh in.

This week it was Grammer’s turn to take aim at the situation, and she planted Manzo firmly in her sights. Commenting on an Instagram post published days ago by a Real Housewives-related fan account, Camille’s verified IG account shared:

“We all think Caroline has gone too far with this lawsuit.”

Whoa!! “We all” as in the rest of the RHUGT cast?! As the 55-year-old Grammer herself noted, she was along for the trip at the time. But — and this is a big ‘but’ — Camille was NOT in the bathroom with Caroline and Brandi. And she admitted so herself! Still, the RHOBH alum made it clear that she is skeptical of Manzo’s allegations by finishing her comment like this:

“I wasn’t in the bathroom when the so called alleged event happened. What I did see was the two ladies laughing and getting along.”

Interesting…

See for yourself (below):

For now, both sides are sticking to their guns. Manzo says Glanville allegedly forced herself on the RHONJ alum, kissed her without her consent, “and thrust her tongue in Manzo’s mouth while humping her,” per the lawsuit. Brandi, as we’ve mentioned, has strongly denied the allegations. Neither side is budging! And now, Camille’s comment sure adds another layer to the drama, doesn’t it? Yeesh!!

