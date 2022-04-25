Brandi Glanville Tells Trolls To 'F**k Yourself' After Criticizing Her For 'Bad Plastic Surgery'!

Yeesh! After “fans” went after Brandi Glanville for supposedly getting “bad plastic surgery” last week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is clapping back!

Last Monday, the reality TV star shared a promotional video for an interview with Teen Mom‘s Amber Portwood on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered. But, unfortunately, fans were too distracted by her appearance to focus on anything else. Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Rather than get hyped for the episode, haters took to the comment section to drag the 49-year-old for her looks — and the reactions were harsh AF!!

Related: Denise Richards Goes OFF On ‘Mean’ RHOBH Cast!

Viewers blasted the podcaster, writing:

“Is that a Brandi imposter with bad plastic surgery? Holy s**t!!! That’s bad, real bad” “Omg please stop doing botox.” “Dam brandy looks botox out I can’t believe that’s her Jesus Christ fix it.” “Oh Brandi what have you done to your beautiful face sweetheart ” “Dang I didn’t even recognize you “

Yikes! Not the reaction anyone wants about their appearance! Thankfully, she had some supporters sticking up for her in the comments, chiming back:

“You look lovely Brandi, sun kissed and natural ” “You are a total smokeshow ” “Beautiful Brandi!!” “I love you Brandi !!!! You so f**king real !”

Another fan absolutely roasted all the haters out there, arguing:

“I would like to be an antidote to the comments about Brandi’s face. Firstly. It is mean. Secondly, it is mean. I am so SO tired of people commenting from their sofa’s about other’s APPEARANCES. No doubt Brandi thought she was tweaking things to make herself feel better in some way AS ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE does in Hollywood. Regardless…just remember this…IT IS MEAN. Public eye or not. Social Media or to someone’s face. MEAN and it WILL come back to you AS EQUAL ENERGY. Full stop.”

So true! No need to hate on someone’s appearance — it’ll never not be mean! Whether they’re having an off day, trying something new, in different lighting… maybe just keep the appearance comments to yourselves??

But what did Brandi think of all the controversy? Well, she had quite the reaction to it!

Related: 90 Day Fiancé Twins Are Unrecognizable After SHOCKING Plastic Surgery!

The Bravolebrity appeared to respond on the negative feedback while uploading a fiery meme that read:

“My GIVE A F**K is still broken, but my GO F**K YOURSELF is fully functional.”

She captioned the pic:

“Always functional.”

Ha!

LOLz!!

Well, there ya have it! As Brandi would say, go eff yourself, haters! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brandi Glanville/Instagram]