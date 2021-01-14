Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals How She Balances Marriage And Dating Other Women!

Back in December, Braunwyn Windham-Burke surprised us all when she came out and announced she wouldn’t be divorcing husband Sean Burke. The Real Housewives of Orange County star joyfully opened up to GLAAD about her sexuality — we’re still cheering for her — while stressing that she’d always been attracted to women, but her husband would forever be her family.

On January 12, the Bravolebrity did an exclusive interview with US Weekly about where this leaves her and the state of her marriage, especially now that she’s dating a woman named Kris. She told them:

“I’m leaving tonight. I’m gonna go spend the night with Kris and that’s hard for Sean. He supports me, but, yeah — that is definitely hard. Kris knows that I’m with my kids a lot, you know, and that’s hard for her because she wants to be with me. It’s a new relationship, you know, but she also knows I have seven kids. I have a husband. She knew what she was getting into. There’s never been any lying or anything and so she understands that too.”

Honesty is certainly the best policy! And, seriously, the fact that Braunwyn’s been so open with both her husband and her new girlfriend really sets such an INCREDIBLE example for others. We’ve also gotta say — it’s so AMAZING to see a celebrity breaking the mold and sticking to what fits their life! Just cuz most people would get divorced in this case does not mean that this is a one-size-fits-all scenario. Power to her for being able to balance her life with Sean and Kris!

On that note, she added:

“I still just want to be very cognizant of both relationships and keeping them private because it’s not just like, I know everyone says, ‘It’s all about Braunwyn.’ Well, it’s actually not right now. You know, this is me trying to balance the feelings and emotions of two people I really care about. And I think trying to keep some things private is a big part of that.”

We TOTALLY get it, Braunwyn! And we support you 100%! In a world where so many things are black and white — where people feel like they’re trapped in their circumstances — it’s wonderful seeing someone making it work in a way that (hopefully) leaves everyone happy. Sean has been very open about his support of his wife, and she’s clarified that an open marriage doesn’t mean that either of them would be falling in love with anyone else. It sounds like she just wants the option for both of them to date other people on the side for fun. Of her husband’s dating life, the reality star stated:

“Dating someone and falling in love and starting a new life are two very different things. If Sean dated someone, that’s great. I support that. I think he should be. If Sean fell in love and started a new life, started a new family, yes that would be heartbreaking. We’ve been together 26 years. We’ve been together since we were children. And I think that people kind of forget that it’s not just that we’re married, we’ve been together since we were kids. We are family. We are each other’s people. We are closer to each other than anyone else.”

We get it, and we’re happy for both Braunwyn and Sean that they’re so open about all of this.

What do you all think? Is dating on the side a disaster waiting to happen? Or is this the healthiest thing the couple could do?

[Image via Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram]