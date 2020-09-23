Celebs React As Breonna Taylor Is DENIED Justice!

Justice has still not yet been served more than seven months after Breonna Taylor‘s death.

On Wednesday, the grand jury made its decision — and it is NOT good. Former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison — the only one they fired if you’ll remember — was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges do not relate to the 26-year-old EMT’s death, only Hankinson shooting into neighboring apartments during the March incident.

In other words, people who didn’t get shot but could have are getting more consideration than the Black woman who was killed.

Not only that, Hankison is the ONLY officer to face charges — the other two involved in the raid, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, will face no charges at all. And yes, they’re going to keep being cops.

Outraged celebrities, politicians, and every day people have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

Viola Davis was infuriated, quote-tweeting a news report and adding:

“Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times.”

Mandy Moore kept it straight to the point while calling out the disservice:

“I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.”

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, tweeted out:

“Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag.”

Her older brother, Martin Luther King III, wrote:

“This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor’s murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter.”

Yara Shahidi also took to Twitter to share:

“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment…..”

Kerry Washington reminded her followers that Kentucky’s Attorney General has been discussed as a potential Supreme Court nominee:

“Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.”

Aly and AJ Michalka were furious, referencing the $12 million settlement being paid out to Taylor’s family:

“Paying the family off with a settlement & charging the cop who killed #BreonnaTaylor with a Class D felony isn’t good enough. What else is a class D felony in Louisville: shoplifting, cultivating marijuana, stealing mail. Let that sink in. Shame on you Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron”

Yvette Nicole Brown broke things down:

“No. Officers. Charged. In. The. Killing. Of. #BreonnaTaylor. One. Was. Charged. For. Endangering. But. NOT. Killing. Her. Neighbors. #MakeMeWannaHollerAndThrowUpBothMyHands.”

JoJo sent out a series of messages to further explain wanton endangerment:

WANTON ENDANGERMENT?508.060 Wanton endangerment in the first degree.

(1) A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a (cont’d) — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

WANTON ENDANGERMENT (part 2) substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

(2) Wanton endangerment in the first degree is a Class D felony. Effective: January 1, 1975

History: Created 1974 Ky. Acts ch. 406, sec. 70, effective January 1, 1975. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

BREONNA TAYLOR. She deserves better. She should be alive. Bare minimum. But since she isn’t- I’m praying for her family. Praying for #LouisvilleKy — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

Sending love to Breonna’s family. To Louisville. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

wow. this is America. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) September 23, 2020

Take a look at more responses that have come in so far (below):

my heart is broken for the family of Breonna Taylor. once again we’re left with nothing that they try to make seem as something ???? — Ella Mai (@ellamai) September 23, 2020

2 of the 3 officers who ended Breonna Taylor’s life will face no charges. 1 might get a slap on the wrist. The justice system is beyond broken – for Black people it never worked in the first place. It’s time to vote for transformative change. #SayHerName https://t.co/H1GJI7aAt5 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #JusticeForBreonna — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now. https://t.co/IPmO9upXbK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 23, 2020

