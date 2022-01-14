How Brian Austin Green Reacted To Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement!

Everybody’s moving on…

As we previously reported, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their engagement earlier this week. While the news was exciting, it wasn’t exactly shocking. The couple have been publicly and passionately declaring their love for each other for more than a year now, and Megan even referred to her man as her “future baby daddy.” So it was only a matter of time before they made things official.

Related: MGK Explains Meaningful Engagement Ring: ‘Two Halves Of The Same Soul’

With all that in mind, the news of their upcoming nuptials definitely didn’t blindside her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. An insider for E! News confirmed that the actor was “not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming.” The source added:

“He’s focused on his kids and just being there for them.”

A source for People agreed that the 90210 alum’s only concern is their three children, Journey, Bodhi, and Noah. They explained:

“As long as they’re both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her.”

Truthfully, the 48-year-old seemed to have a mixed reaction to his divorce. At first, he seemed to be taking it really well. He shared on his podcast soon after the split:

“Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me, and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

But once his ex started to really make a show of her romance with MGK, BAG got a lot snarkier. He poked fun at Megan’s poetic post about her new BF, and she had to admonish him publicly for “feeding a pervasive narrative” that she was “an absent mother.”

However, the situation seemed to turn around once the ’90s heartthrob entered his own romance with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Finding love apparently mellowed Brian out, as the People source noted:

“They’re strictly co-parents. He’s got another woman that he’s super into. He’s entirely moved on.”

Related: Sharna Says It’s ‘Hard To Imagine’ Life Before BAG Romance In Birthday Tribute!

For her part, another People insider revealed that the Transformers star is “thrilled” and “ready to move on completely” from her ex-husband following their “divorce agreement last fall.” Her pop punk fiancé “has been getting to know” her kids, and the source shared:

“Megan feels comfortable with everything. She is very happy and feels beyond blessed.”

Sounds like everyone is getting their happy ending. We love to hear it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Megan Fox/Instagram]