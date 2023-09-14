Jesse Metcalfe Fires Back At Former DWTS Partner Sharna Burgess: 'Highly Unprofessional' & 'Reckless'

Jesse Metcalfe is having none of Sharna Burgess‘ shade!

ICYMI, on the first ever episode of Sharna’s new podcast she hosts with Randy Spelling and her beau Brian Austin Green, the 38-year-old dancer made some comments aimed toward a former Dancing With The Stars partner of hers. On the first episode of Oldish on Tuesday, she recalled back to season 29 of the show:

“They had me back the following season and I had a partner that was really difficult — and not say too much because I don’t want to. I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened. That was rocky and we were eliminated very quickly.”

Although she didn’t name names, it’s pretty obvious she was talking about Jesse! She was partnered with him that season and they were eliminated by week four. Ouch.

Related: Derek Hough Included WHO In His Wedding Party??

Following the harsh comments, the Desperate Housewives alum wanted to clear the air on their not-so-friendly time together during the dance competition show. On Thursday, a rep for the 44-year-old actor told People:

“If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

The rep went on to say Sharna is “highly unprofessional” and claimed she was making “insinuations just to promote the first episode of her podcast.” And although his team reached out to make a statement, they said Jesse won’t be saying anything directly about the whole ordeal:

“There is really no story here. Jesse is a gentleman and prefers to take the high road.”

Wow… Even if he isn’t saying it directly, his team is, so… it’s still on his dime!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via GMA/YouTube]