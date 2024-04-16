Brian Austin Green Shares Number 1 Rule For Co-Parenting With Megan Fox!

Brian Austin Green knows co-parenting isn’t a walk in the park — that’s why he relies on one golden rule to make things work with ex-wife Megan Fox!

While chatting with E! News at the Steel City Comic Con on Saturday, the actor revealed he “picks” his “battles” with the Transformers star whenever co-parenting issues have arisen since their divorce in 2020. He explained:

“The number one [rule] is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.”

Seems obvious, but it’s harder than it sounds!

BAG, who shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with the Jennifer’s Body alum, explained further:

“People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids and that’s — of course it’s gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

Great point!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also pointed out that things are never going to be easy with an ex because the relationship ended “for a reason” — but that’s why it’s important to “pick your battles.” He continued:

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'”

Brian knows a thing or two about tough co-parenting situations! Before getting with Megan, he welcomed son Kassius, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, and that dynamic has been challenging from the start! So he obviously wanted things to be different with Megan and their kids this second time around. Thankfully, for the most part, it sounds like they’re crushing it! In a September episode of his podcast Old-ish, he shared:

“We co-parent really well together. When we need to, we communicate really well, we are open to things, we don’t take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it’s her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy environment as they can be in.”

Similarly, Megan said on The Drew Barrymore Show last fall that she makes it a point never to badmouth her ex around their kids:

“I think it’s really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive aggressive way, make remarks. I don’t let anything in my energy like that when I’m around my kids because if I don’t accept and love their father I’m rejecting a part of them because he’s a part of who they are always.”

Pretty rare to see exes stay so amicable for the kids these days, and it’s especially impressive coming from BAG and Meg considering they’ve had lots of issues in their past! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

