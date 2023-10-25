Mauricio Umansky Dedicated DWTS Performance To Estranged Wife Kyle Richards… After KISSING His Partner?!

Mauricio Umansky is holding onto his marriage for dear life… but is he really?

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old took to Instagram ahead of his Dancing with the Stars performance to share a carousel of photos of himself, Kyle Richards, and their daughters throughout the years. But beyond merely reflecting on the years they’ve shared, the Buying Beverly Hills star actually dedicated his dance to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. He wrote:

“Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains.”

He and Kyle, of course, have been making headlines amid their separation… But that’s not even what he was referring to. He shared:

“My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born. We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them.”

When Kyle and Mauricio started dating, she already had daughter Farrah, 34, from her previous relationship with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. She and Mauricio went on to welcome Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. He concluded the post:

“It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family. Some #BTS”

Wow, what a story. Watch his full performance (below):

However, as we mentioned, the family is going though yet another low moment amid Mauricio and Kyle’s marital drama, which the latter insists hasn’t pushed them to divorce just yet. But we all know, Kyle sparked a rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, while Mauricio, himself, was just caught earlier this week holding hands and locking lips with his DWTS partner Emma Slater.

Hmmm… dedicating a dance with your new fling to your estranged wife and fam?? Inneresting move. At least it didn’t get him eliminated!

THOUGHTS, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

