Sofia Vergara Flirting Back With Bad Bunny?! Look Away, Kendall Jenner!

It appears Bad Bunny and Sofia Vergara were getting flirty! Uh-oh, Kendall Jenner!

The 29-year-old artist released his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana earlier this month, and one of the songs on the project featured a special shout-out to the Modern Family alum. He croons on the track, Monaco:

“Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona.”

This translates to:

“Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.”

Related: Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Had Sex At Her Sister’s House?!

Did Kenny approve of this line?! Sofia recently caught wind of the shout-out from Bad Bunny, and she had an eyebrow-raising response! She shared a clip from the music video for the song, writing in the caption:

“Mas lindo eres tu”

Which means:

“You are cuter. ”

Whoa! See the post (below):

We bet Kendall was not too thrilled Sofia flirted back with her boyfriend after he complimented her through his music! Like no one would be cool with their partner getting flirty with someone else! Many in the comments section were even freaking out over the exchange, writing:

“Kendall watching this ” “Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!” “Lmfaooooooo snatch him from Kendall now!!!!” “Kendall seeing this ‘OH MY GOSH BENNNITTTO WHY YOU SAID THAT ?'”

Fortunately for Kendall, Sofia doesn’t seem to be coming for her man! The 51-year-old actress was spotted on a date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman last week — just three months after her split from estranged husband Joe Manganiello. Although it’s unknown how long they’ve been seeing each other, the two seemed pretty cozy together. So don’t worry too much, Kendall! LOLz!

Reactions to the flirty interaction, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Sofia Vergara/Instagram, The Late Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel/YouTube]