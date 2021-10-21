Brian Laundrie's Notebook 'Possibly Salvageable' -- Last Chance At Answers For Gabby Petito's Loved Ones??

As you may have heard by now, Brian Laundrie is dead.

Human remains found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, by the Carlton Reserve where his parents claimed he’d gone for a hike, were confirmed on Thursday to be the 23-year-old hiker.

The sole person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito disappeared shortly before her body was found and has been the target of a very public manhunt for over a month. While his disappearance only added rocket fuel to suspicion he killed his fiancée, his death is far from an outcome anyone wanted. Those closest to Gabby have been vocal about their desire for Brian to be brought in alive and safely — so they can finally get answers, and hopefully, closure.

Gabby’s friend Alyssa Chen told People just this week after learning the news of remains being found:

“If Brian is dead, the problem is that no one will ever really know what happened or why it happened. We’ll never have answers. That’s why I want him to be alive, because we won’t get answers otherwise. It’ll be a double tragedy for him to be dead.”

Sadly, with this latest news it seems any insight he could have given into Gabby’s violent death may have died with him…

But there is still hope, as it turns out.

A source close to the investigation told CNN on Thursday that the notebook which was found with the remains is still “possibly salvageable.” Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino told the network it was Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, who found a dry bag near his son’s remains.

The notebook was found “outside of the dry bag” per the source. So unfortunately it was soaked and nearly destroyed — remember, the entire area where the remains were discovered was a foot under water until recently.

However, the source says authorities are doing everything they can to salvage anything remotely possible: