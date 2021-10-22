Gabby Petito's Parents' First Reaction To News Of Brian Laundrie's Death

We now know Brian Laundrie is dead. But the case is far from over. For the parents of Gabby Petito, it will never be over — because with or without answers, they will never get their beloved daughter back.

While we’re sure the news of Brian’s remains being identified is hitting people differently, we’re most interested in the reaction from Gabby’s family.

Her father Joseph Petito, mother Nichole Schmidt, as well as stepmother Tara Petito and stepfather Jim Schmidt, have been proactive, courageous, and sympathetic throughout this nightmare. So now that they’ve learned Brian is gone, what do they have to say?

Their lawyer released a statement saying simply:

“They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready.”

Fair enough, and in keeping with the constant message they’ve always stood behind — they loved their daughter so much.

We imagine eventually we’ll get a much longer, more in-depth reaction to the disturbing news. Hopefully by that time we’ll have more answers than the finality of this news implies.

[Image via Dr. Phil/YouTube/Gabby Petito/Instagram.]