Brian Laundrie’s Father Joins Search For His Son -- As Police Find Fresh Campsite

Could the hunt for Brian Laundrie finally be drawing to a close?

There are still lots of questions surrounding the death of Gabby Petito, and most of us have assumed that Brian is the one with the answers. Unfortunately, he’s now been missing for more than three weeks, and the search has dragged on. But new developments in the case may be the key to ending this manhunt once and for all.

On Wednesday, the Laundries’ lawyer Steven Bertolino announced that his clients were FINALLY taking an active role in the search for their son. He said in a statement:

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today. Since the preserve has been closed to the public Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately North Port police had to postpone Chris’ involvement but Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist.”

Innerestingly, North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News that his department did NOT ask for Chris’ help and certainly weren’t the ones to “postpone” it. He explained:

“In no world would we be the agency asking the family to help search in an FBI led investigation.”

Umm, WTF? We didn’t think the Laundries could get any shadier, but are they really making up stories about cooperating with the police? Why would they fabricate something like his involvement being “postponed”?

Of course, Bertolino clarified that “perhaps” the request was from “a liaison to FBI,” but insisted his statement was still “correct.” Very weird.

The attorney also told CNN that the couple had actually been actively looking for their son all along. As you may know, the parents have randomly switched up their story and claimed that they last saw Brian on Monday September 13, rather than Tuesday the 14th. Now, Bertolino shared with the outlet that Chris had searched Carlton Reserve by himself on Monday, went back with Roberta on Tuesday, and returned for Brian’s car on Wednesday. Yet somehow after all that, they still didn’t report him missing until Friday the 17th.

It’s very curious how Bertolino is suddenly emphasizing all the ways the Laundries have looked for Brian or are now assisting the search… especially because earlier this week, Gabby’s family directly called them out on the subject. During an interview with Dr. Phil, Joe Petito observed:

“We couldn’t find Gabby, what did we do to find Gabby? I mean, we did anything to find Gabby. We talked to everyone we could, get on as many cameras as we could. What’d they do to find Brian? They called the cops, haven’t done a thing since. I haven’t seen them on any TV shows [saying] ‘Find Brian.’ Why do you think that is?”

And just days after Gabby’s father said that on national television, we’ve got the Laundries’ attorney telling Newsday:

“The North Port police informed me that they were focusing on certain areas of the preserve today and they were actually hoping that Mr. Laundrie could join them on that search. Mr. Laundrie has consented and we are waiting for the call from the North Port Police Department to make that happen.”

What a coincidence! Except again, the FBI are conducting the search, so Mr. Laundrie won’t be getting a call, at least not from North Port PD.

All that being said, a source “close to the family” told CNN that police have found “remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been recently used” at the Carlton Reserve, so maybe law enforcement really is close to apprehending Brian. One former homicide detective told Fox News that Chris may have been called for assistance in identifying his son’s belongings — perhaps at this campsite.

This whole situation has been murky from the start, so we hope they are genuinely close to finding Brian. Gabby’s family deserves whatever information he has.

