Brian Laundrie's Parents Say Keeping Silent About Gabby Petito Murder Is 'What Most People Would And Should Do'

Well, that’s a take.

The crux of the lawsuit Gabby Petito‘s parents filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie is simple: they knew the whole time that he had murdered their daughter, and they kept quiet about it. For days, the YouTuber‘s parents kept hope alive as the search for the 22-year-old — who was then only known to be missing — went on, causing them unknown extra “emotional defense”.

Related: Suspect FINALLY Named In Murder Of Moab Newlyweds — With A Shocking Twist

Are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie denying this? Apparently not! Their attorney Steven Bertolino previously called the lawsuit “baseless and frivolous”. Their defensive stance, revealed over the weekend, seems to be that they didn’t do anything wrong. They filed a motion to dismiss the suit, obtained by WFLA, that read:

“The Laundries’ decision to exercise their constructional rights to silence, privacy, and counsel, and to have their attorney speak for them under such trying circumstances and media pressure, could not be further from conduct that is extreme or goes beyond all bounds of decency.”

In fact, they go one extra step of saying they were RIGHT to do it!

“It is what most people would and should do in such a situation.”

The Petitos’ parents’ lawyer, Pat Reilly, disagreed, telling the outlet:

“I think most people would recognize that if a parent is suffering because their child is missing, and I can help them and tell them where their child is, I have a moral and ethical duty to do that.”

He said their reasoning in the motion to dismiss was “outrageous and ridiculous” — and we think most of the general public, parents or not, would agree.

What do YOU think, Perezcious paralegals??

[Image via Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie/Instagram.]