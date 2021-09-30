Florida Couple Thinks They Captured Brian Laundrie In Their Selfie From Campsite

While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has.

Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in the days before his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing — information they only shared after a reality TV bounty hunter sniffed it out.

Well, once again a new bit of information has led to even more tips frm witnesses.

On Wednesday, Marci and Kenny Newsom of Fort Myers told WBBH that they had camped next to the 23-year-old and his parents — and may have captured him in a selfie!

Marci told the station:

“Apparently, they were at the campground when we were there, and they were right next to us.”

Newsom claimed that she and her husband checked into Fort De Soto Park on Labor Day and camped next to the Laundrie family, who they say “kept to themselves” during their stay. She added:

“They were there, and then they weren’t.”

Unfortunately that means she can’t verify or refute Dog’s claim that the Laundries returned home without their son.

The Florida woman went on to share a photo taken at the campsite during the trip that shows a man who may be Brian, who has been named a person of interest in Gabby’s homicide, walking in the background. Newsom explained:

“In the background, there’s a guy walking across the field.”

See the imagine (below):

It’s unclear whether the man in the photo is actually Brian, but the Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, did confirmed Tuesday that the aspiring YouTuber did go on a camping trip with his parents after Gabby’s disappearance.

Bertolino went on to insist that all three family members later returned home; however, Pinellas County records obtained by WBBH show that Brian’s mom Roberta checked out by herself on Sept. 8 — three days before Petito was reported missing by her family on Sept 11.

Kenny Newsom told the station:

“It’s very strange. If somebody I knew was missing, I wouldn’t be going camping.”

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have denied involvement in their son’s disappearance or knowledge of his whereabouts. Bertolino said in a statement Monday:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him.”

As you may know, Brian’s parents claimed he disappeared from the family’s North Port home on September 14, three days before they reported him missing. He was named by North Port police as a person of interest on September 15.

Not to be internet sleuths ourselves, but doesn’t it seem like this family is only giving out information when backed into a corner?? Always long after it would have been helpful?? Hmm…

Do U think that’s Brian in the above image, Perezcious readers?

[Image via NBC2/YouTube]